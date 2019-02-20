N.K. leader to travel to Vietnam by train: report

SEOUL. KAZINFORM North Korea leader Kim Jong-un is expected to travel to Vietnam by train for his second summit with U.S. President Donald Trump, slated for next week, a news report said Wednesday, Yonhap reports.

Kim is expected to leave Pyongyang later this week for his planned arrival in the Southeast Asian nation on Monday, as it could take him at least two and a half days to travel through China, Reuters reported, citing sources with direct knowledge of security and logistics planning.

Trump and Kim are set to hold their second summit from Feb. 27-28.

"Kim's train will stop at the Vietnamese border station of Dong Dang, where he will disembark and drive 170 kilometers to Hanoi by car," the report said.

The report also said the "preferred location" for the summit is Vietnam's government guesthouse in central Hanoi, while noting that the plans were subject to changes.