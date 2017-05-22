N.K. says its leader OKs deployment of new missile for action

SEOUL. KAZINFORM North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has approved the deployment of a new intermediate-range ballistic missile for combat use as the country succeeded in test-firing it, Pyongyang's state media said Monday, Yonhap reported.

North Korea's leader observed the launch of the ground-to-ground Pukguksong-2 missile, expressing satisfaction with its accuracy in hitting targets, according to the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA).

The missile, which was fired Sunday from the country's western province, flew more than 500 kilometers, according to the South Korean military.

The missile is the same type that was launched Feb. 12. The model, also known as a KN-15 missile, is an upgraded version of a submarine-launched ballistic missile (SLBM) and is launched using solid fuel engine.

The North's leader approved the deployment of the Pukguksong-2 for action, calling it a "successful strategic weapon," the KCNA said.

"This type of missile should be rapidly mass-produced in a serial way" to arm the strategic force of the Korean People's Army, Kim was quoted as saying by the report. He set forth the strategic tasks for bolstering the country's nuclear force, it added.



