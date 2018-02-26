N.K. unveils list of its delegates for talks with South on Paralympics

SEOUL. KAZINFORM - North Korea on Monday unveiled a list of its three-member delegation for South and North Korea's talks on the North's participation in next month's Paralympics, Seoul officials said, Yonhap reports.

Hwang Chung-song, an official at the North's state agency in charge of inter-Korean affairs, will be the chief delegate for working-level talks scheduled for Tuesday, according to Seoul's unification ministry.



The delegation also includes Jong Hyon, a vice chairman of the central committee of the Korean Federation for the Protection of the Disabled (KFPD) and Yun Chol, an official at North Korea's body for disabled athletes.



The two Koreas will meet at 10:00 a.m. Tuesday at the northern part of the demilitarized zone to discuss details about the North's participation in the March 9-18 Paralympics.



At last month's inter-Korean talks, the North agreed to send a 150-member delegation, including athletes, an art troupe and cheerleaders, to the Paralympics.



Seoul will send a three-member delegation led by Lee Joo-tae, a director-general in charge of inter-Korean exchanges at the ministry, to the upcoming talks, the ministry said.



South Korea and North Korea are expected to discuss details, such as which events the North's athletes will compete in. Details about the North's participation will be decided by the International Paralympic Committee.



They will also exchange views about a travel route for the North's delegation and Seoul's provision of accommodations and logistical support.



The two Koreas have engaged in a flurry of sports diplomacy since North Korean leader Kim Jong-un expressed a willingness to send a delegation to the Feb. 9-25 PyeongChang Winter Olympics in his New Year's message.



The North dispatched nearly 500 people, including athletes, musicians and cheerleaders to the Olympics.