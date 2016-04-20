N Kazakhstan: 185 thousand square meters of housing to be put into operation in 2016

PETROPAVLOVSK. KAZINFORM - In the current year it is planned to put into operation 185 thousand square meters of housing in Northern Kazakhstan region, said head of the region Yerik Sultanov at today's briefing in the regional branch office of the Central Communications Service.

This year the region plans to commission 185 thousand sq. meters of housing or 131.8% compared to the last year. 11 houses with 1011 apartments are scheduled to be put into operation in the framework of Nurly Zhol. In addition, the region will commission 6 dormitories for youth and 5 single-family residential houses within the Employment Road Map.

In addition, the region is working on attracting borrowings from international financial institutions. A loan agreement with the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development was signed. The document is aimed at attracting funds for the modernization of water supply and sanitation systems in the city of Petropavlovsk. The project requires 3 billion 850 million tenge.