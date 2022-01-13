N Kazakhstan admits Omicron strain circulation

PETROPAVLOVSK. KAZINFORM 59 new coronavirus cases were detected in North Kazakhstan that is twice as high as compared the previous day, Kazinform reports.

The number of PCR conducted over the past 24 hours also grew up to 1,718. Deputy head of the sanitary and epidemiological control department Arman Kushbasov told a briefing that the health situation in the region is unstable.

«Taking into account the rise in travels of the locals to the capital city that records a sharp rebound in coronavirus cases he admitted the circulation of the Omicron COVID-19 strain in the region. COVID-19 cases grew by 11% for the past week. The reproductive number also increased indicating a new coronavirus wave probably associated with the Omicron. The new strain is more contagious,» he said.

As stated there, 158 are staying in the COVID-19 hospitals. 21 coronavirus patients are in the intensive care units, 16 of them in extremely critical condition. 98% of those hospitalized are unvaccinated. 1,400 are treated at home.

Those attending stressed that it is necessary to vaccinate 90,361 people in the region. 281,067 people were administered the 1st jab of the coronavirus vaccine, while 258,773 the 2nd. 41,693 were boosted or received the 3rd dose. 7,232 were give the Pfizer vaccine as of today.