N Kazakhstan attracted 124 bln tenge of investments since Jan 2015

PETROPAVLOVSK. KAZINFORM More than 124 bln tenge was invested in North Kazakhstan economy in 10 months of 2015. Governor of the region Erik Sultanov has it today while meeting with the region's activists.

According to the Governor, the region will continue the privatization process. Presently, there are 39 organizations in the region subject to privatization.

“The amount of investments in the region reached 124 bln tenge thus growing by 34%. 12 investment projects worth 4 bln 700 mln tenge were implemented in the second five-year stage Industrialization Program. 370 people found jobs due to this. The volume of investments in agriculture in January-October 2015 made 39 bln tenge due to which 4 investment projects to the amount of 500 mln tenge have been implemented. A 2 bln 200 mln loan agreement was signed with the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development on modernization of water supply and water disposal systems of Petropavlovsk,” Sultanov said addressing the meeting participants.

More than 4,000 people were provided with jobs since the year beginning, he added.