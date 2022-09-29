EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    14:55, 29 September 2022 | GMT +6

    N Kazakhstan attracts almost 200bln of investments

    None
    PETROPAVLOVSK. KAZINFORM North Kazakhstan region has attracted 199bln400mln tenge of investments in January-August 2022, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    According to Chief of the Regional Economy Department Kuanyshbek Kalizhanov, the lion share of investments – about 59% - are the enterprises’ own funds.

    In the structure of investments, the biggest share ( 52%) falls on agriculture, forestry and fishery, real estate operations, transport, warehousing and industry.

    Growth of investments is observed in Petropavlovsk and 10 districts, with Zhambyl, Aiyrtau and Akzhar districts holding top 3 lines.

    Negative dynamics is observed in Mamlyut, Zhumabayev, and Shal Akyn districts.



    Tags:
    Kazakhstan North Kazakhstan region
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!