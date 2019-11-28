EN
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
    19:49, 28 November 2019 | GMT +6

    N Kazakhstan builds multi-field hospital

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM «Construction of the up-to-date multi-field hospital compliant with JCI standards has started in Petropavlovsk,» North Kazakhstan region Governor Kumar Aksakalov told the press conference at the Central Communications Service today.

    The 500-bed hospital will contain the most advanced technology.

    He also stressed that KZT 4 bln was channeled this year to upgrading the medical equipment in the region to acquire the up-to-date digital mammography machine, computer tomograph, MRT, angiograph, new generation X-ray units.

