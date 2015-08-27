N Kazakhstan businessman built greenhouse from 147,000 glass bottles

PETROPAVLOVSK. KAZINFORM Several years ago a businessman from North Kazakhstan region, Murat Dzhumabekov, built a greenhouse from 147,000 glass bottles.

M. Dhumabekov is the resident of Nezhenka Erke village located in Musrepov municipality. He told Kazinform journalist that the greenhouse was built in 2010. In general, he used 147,000 bottles of different shapes. "The initial idea was just to gather the bottles, because they were lying everywhere. Later we saw on TV how people in other countries use them and make bottle buildings. As is known, life span of glass is approximately one thousand years. The roof was made from polycarbonate. Our greenhouse is very warm. All year round we grow tomatoes, cucumbers and aubergine. We supply the whole yield to the local school canteen and provide 177 school students will free meal," he said.