N Kazakhstan enlists help of foreign investors to revive production

PETROPAVLOVSK. KAZINFORM - Authorities of North Kazakhstan region are taking steps to attract investors and revive idle plants and enterprises, according to akim (governor) of the region Erik Sultanov.

"For example, we held the first reception for heads of 33 diplomatic missions accredited in the Republic of Kazakhstan. Representatives of Sweden, Estonia, Italy, Finland, China and Germany displayed great interest in the organization of visits and joint business forums in our region," governor Sultanov told a press briefing on Wednesday.

It should be noted that a number of projects are being implemented in the region together with foreign partners. For instance, Italy's Il Trebbiolo helps North Kazakhstan region cultivate oil-bearing crops in Kyzylzhar district.

Governor Sultanov also revealed the plans to build an agro-industrial park in partnership with Chinese investors in Taiynshinskiy district and implement investment projects in agriculture and fishing industry together with General Finland.

North Kazakhstan will also enlist the help of Russian EFKO group of companies to create a fat-and-oil cluster in Taiynshinskiy district.

Presently, 26 projects worth 23 billion tenge are being implemented in the region as part of the Industrialization Map. Over 1,800 new workplaces are expected to be created in the region in the nearest future.