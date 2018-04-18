N Kazakhstan eyes growth of export of goods to Russia and Kyrgyzstan

PETROPAVLOVSK. KAZINFORM The administration of North Kazakhstan region summed up the results of the socioeconomic development of the region for the first quarter of 2018, our correspondent reports.

The region ranks first among 16 regions of the country in rates of growth.



The region also eyes growth in industrial production and gross output of agricultural products. The volume of investments into the capital expenditures rose to KZT 26.5bln with an increase of 10.6%. The greater part of investments falls on agriculture, industry and real estate operations.



As stated there, the region witnesses growth of export potential due to boost in export of goods to Russia and Kyrgyzstan and decrease of import.