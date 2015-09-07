N Kazakhstan forecasts 5 mln 100 thousand tonnes grain harvest

AKMOLA REGION. KAZINFORM Governor of the North Kazakhstan region Yerik Sultanov says the region expects 5 mln 100 thousand tonnes of grain harvest this year. According to him, harvesting campaign in the region started August 21.

"This year crop area reached 4 mln 300 thousand hectares that is 20 thousand ha more compared to the last year indicator. The area of the land under cereals is 3 mln 200 thousand hectares. The area of the land under forage crops has been enlarged by 47% that is 650 thousand hectares," the Governor said. "We forecast to gather 5 mln 100 thousand tonnes of grain with crop productivity to make 16.3 hundred kilograms per hectare," Sultanov added.