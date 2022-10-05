EN
    07:48, 05 October 2022 | GMT +6

    N Kazakhstan funds over 650 business grants for youth

    PETROPAVLOVSK. KAZINFORM «North Kazakhstan funds this year 653 business grants worth KZT 826.8 mln for youth and socially vulnerable groups,» deputy head of the employment coordination and social programs department Rinat Yelzhasov said.

    385 grants up to KZT 425.3 mln were already provided. 209 young people received on an average some KZT 1.1. mln. The most grants were funded for the development of agriculture, providing services and producing goods.

    Between 2018 and 2022 the region allocated 2,901 grants worth KZT 9.9 bln. 0.4% of them or KZT 36 mln were repayable.


