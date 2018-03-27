N Kazakhstan governor awards KZT 1M to para athlete

PETROPAVLOVSK. KAZINFORM - Governor of North Kazakhstan region Kumar Aksakalov awarded money prizes to the participants of the 2018 Winter Paralympics in PyeongChang, Kazinform correspondent reports.

According to the press service of the Department of Physical Education and Sports, the head of the region met with the Paralympians and coaches and presented them with diplomas and cash prizes.

Alexandr Gerlitzs received a certificate for one million tenge, while other participants of the Games were awarded KZT 500,000 each.



"We saw with great interest how our compatriots were competing. Seven athletes represented Kazakhstan at the Games, four of them are from North Kazakhstan. You have proved to everyone that you can achieve everything. (...)Thank you for the examples of courage you demonstrate every day," said Aksakalov.

He underscored that the results cannot be achieved without the participation of coaches. The governor thanked Ivan and Mariya Drobiazko, who have been working at "Umit" athletic club for athletes with disabilities for several years. The head of the region handed them letters of thanks and cash bonuses.

It is to be recalled that earlier, Alexandr Kolyadin, the 45-year-old para skier from Kostanay region, who made history by clinching gold at the PyeongChang 2018 Winter Olympic Games received a $250,000 bonus.