N Kazakhstan Governor congratulated Zhakiyanov on WBA interim champion title

PETROPAVLOVSK. KAZINFORM Governor of the North Kazakhstan region Erik Sultanov sent a letter of congratulation to professional boxer, native of the region Zhanat Zhakiyanov on obtaining the title of the WBA interim bantamweight (53.5 kg).

"Dear Zhanat! Please accept my congratulation upon your victory! You have performed excellently during all the 12 rounds against Venezuelan sportsman Your purposefulness and self-confidence allowed you to win this uneasy fight and gain the prestigious title of the world boxing champion. Let this interim title underlie your future victories and achievements," the letter reads. Recall that that Zhakiyanov (25-1-0) fought against Venezuelan boxer Yonfrez Parejo (17-1-1) for the WBA Interim bantamweight champion title in Monaco. The Kazakhstani robbed Venezuelan Yonfrez Parejo of the WBA title in a 12-round fight.