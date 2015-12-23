EN
    08:30, 23 December 2015 | GMT +6

    N Kazakhstan industrial output in 2015 made 152 bln tenge (PHOTO)

    PETROPAVLOVSK. KAZINFORM In January-November 2015, industrial enterprises of the North Kazakhstan region manufactured products to the amount of 152 bln 100 mln tenge, that is 1.3% higher against the same period in 2014. In processing industry this figure made 109 bln 400 mln tenge or 71.9% of the total volume of industrial output, Kazinform reports citing the regional statistics department.

    61.1% of processing industry falls on food stuffs manufacture. High paces of development are observed also ready metal products manufacture, metallurgy and machine building sectors.

    Industry North Kazakhstan region
