N Kazakhstan, Karaganda regions closed roads for bad weather

ASTANA. KAZINFORM North Kazakhstan and Karaganda regions closed roads today for bad weather conditions.

Blizzard and ice-slick blocked roads in North Kazakhstan region. They were closed today at 20:00 local time in all directions for all types of vehicles. Heavy snowfall, blizzard and poor visibility led to closure of Karaganda-Balkhash section (Almaty-Yekaterinburg highway) for trucks and public transport.