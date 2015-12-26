22:31, 26 December 2015 | GMT +6
N Kazakhstan, Karaganda regions closed roads for bad weather
ASTANA. KAZINFORM North Kazakhstan and Karaganda regions closed roads today for bad weather conditions.
Blizzard and ice-slick blocked roads in North Kazakhstan region. They were closed today at 20:00 local time in all directions for all types of vehicles. Heavy snowfall, blizzard and poor visibility led to closure of Karaganda-Balkhash section (Almaty-Yekaterinburg highway) for trucks and public transport.