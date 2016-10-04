N Kazakhstan, Kurgan region signed coop agrt

PETROPAVLOVSK. KAZINFORM Governor of the North Kazakhstan region Erik Sultanov participated in the 13th Inter-Regional Cooperation Forum of Kazakhstan and Russia in Astana today.

On the sidelines of the event, Erik Sultanov and Governor of Kurgan region Alexey Kokorin signed an agreement on cooperation in trade-economic, scientific-technical, humanitarian and other spheres between the Government of Kurgan region and administration of the North Kazakhstan region.

With the consideration of the regions’ interest in further development and deepening of mutually beneficial cooperation, the agreement provides for assistance in participation of the regions’ commodity producers in specialized exhibitions and fairs in Kurgan and North Kazakhstan regions, supply of agricultural products, food, metal processing and other industries products. The document aims also at exchange of experience and best practice between the healthcare, educational, research, sport and culture organizations. The document was signed for the period of 5 years.

Commenting on the event, Erik Sultanov noted that the agreement is aimed at expansion of business and economic contacts of the two regions.



