N Kazakhstan launches broiler plant

PETROPAVLOVSK. KAZINFORM A broiler plant with the annual capacity of 5,000 poultry meat was launched in Aralagash village of Akkayin district in North Kazakhstan region, Kazinform reports.

Governor of the region Kumar Aksakalov shared this news via social media.

According to him, another broiler plant was opened in Kyzylzhar district in October. The third broiler plant will start operating in Petropavlovsk in the first half of 2023.

«With the launch of three broiler plants, we will be able to produce up to 16,000 tonnes of poultry meat and meet the region's demand (8,500 tonnes per annum),» the post reads.

7.2bln tenge was invested in the construction of the plant. 165 people were employed.

Photo: gov.kz