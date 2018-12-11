N Kazakhstan launches modern commercial dairy farm

PETROPAVLOVSK. KAZINFORM Zelyonye Luga (The Green Fields) commercial dairy farm has been put into service in North Kazakhstan region, Kazinform reports.

"10 commercial dairy farms are to be opened countrywide this year. Four of them are launched in North Kazakhstan. We have to build and open three or four dairy farms every year. The farms create the most of farm workers. The dairy products are always in great demand," Governor of the region Kumar Aksakalov said while surveying the farm.



The commercial dairy farm is equipped with the state-of-the-art equipment to manufacture quality products.



As stated there, seven commercial dairy farms will be launched in the region at large to produce additional 17,000 tons of milk a year.