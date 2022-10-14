EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    08:21, 14 October 2022 | GMT +6

    N Kazakhstan launches new poultry farm

    None
    PETROPAVLOVSK. KAZINFORM A new poultry farm Jana Qus with the capacity of 1,500 kg of meat has been launched in the North Kazakhstan region, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    $1.7bln tenge was invested in the project, regional governor Kumar Aksakalov posted on his Instagram account.

    The lion share of investments came from Soltustik socio-entrepreneurial corporation.

    Based in Kyzylzhar district, the enterprise has created 50 jobs for the residents of Novokamenka village and neighboring settlements.

    According to Aksakalov, two more poultry farms with the capacity of 15,000 tons of meat are under construction in the region today. 250 people will be employed after the project’s implementation.



    Tags:
    Kazakhstan North Kazakhstan region Agriculture
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!