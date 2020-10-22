N Kazakhstan may conduct 3,000 PCR tests a day

PETROPAVLOVSK. KAZINFORM North Kazakhstan is getting ready for the potential second wave of coronavirus infections.

In his address to the people of the region Governor Kumar Aksakalov noted that hospitals have two-month drug reserves. The region is able to unroll 3,400 beds in case of need. The number of lung ventilators increased threefold from 73 to 232 units.

Construction of the 200-bed new infectious diseases hospital will complete by the end of October. The PCR laboratory will start soon its work. It will let conduct 3,000 tests a day.

200 more cars, 8 mobile medical complexes, 6 X-ray apparatuses and 111 lung ventilators will be delivered in November.

As of today the region reports a surge in coronavirus cases.