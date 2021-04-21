N Kazakhstan moves to COVID-19 ‘green zone’

PETROPAVLOVSK. KAZINFORM 29 new coronavirus cases were recorded in North Kazakhstan over the past 24 hours. 9 of them were detected in Petropavlovsk, the sanitary and epidemiological control department reports.

The most cases among the districts were registered in Taiynsha district.

Over the last 24 hours, 843 PCR tests were conducted in the region.

On April 21 the region moved from the ‘yellow zone’ to the ‘green zone’. Quarantine restrictions will be eased if the region remains in the ‘green zone’ over no less than 7 days.