14:28, 10 April 2020 | GMT +6
N Kazakhstan offers virtual museum tours, online performances and concerts
PETROPAVLOVSK. KAZINFORM North Kazakhstan offers online events amid the quarantine restrictions.
Those willing may enjoy online concerts, performances, master classes, lessons, rehearsals, meetings, virtual tours around museums, libraries, etc. More than 120 cultural events will be held at large till the end of April.
The theaters will hold 25 online performances. The 3D tours will let walk around sacred places of the region.