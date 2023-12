N Kazakhstan on storm alert due to dense fog

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstani meteorologists have put North Kazakhstan region on storm alert, Kazinform has learnt from Kazhydromet.

Fog is forecast to blanket North Kazakhstan region on December 1-2. The city of Petropavlovsk will be steeped in dense fog midweek as well.

Probability of storm is 90-95%.

The regional emergencies department highly recommends local citizens and guests of the region to use caution on roads amid dense fog.