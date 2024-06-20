EN
    N Kazakhstan opens community center and flour-milling complex

    N Kazakhstan
    Photo credit: North Kazakhstan akimat

    North Kazakhstan governor Gauez Nurmukhambetov visited several villages in Timiryazev district and met with the locals to debate pressing issues, Kazinform News Agency reports.

    A new community center opened its doors in Dmitriyevka village. Such centers were also opened in Aksuat and Stepnoye villages. A new dairy farm is being built in Akzhan village. The total amount of investments hit 1.7 billion tenge. A flour-milling complex was commissioned in the village of Aksuat, the governor’s post on social networks reads.

    The governor planted trees in Timiryazevo within the Taza Qazaqstan eco campaign.

