N Kazakhstan opens first rural school built through PPP

PETROPAVLOVSK. KAZINFORM – The Kyzylzhar Abai secondary school built through a public-private partnership has been opened in the village of Peterfeld, North Kazakhstan region, Kazinform correspondent reports.

The school is so far the only rural secondary school in the country built through a PPP. The school underwent repairs and is provided with modern equipment, thus creating all the necessary arrangements for students’ instruction.

The modern educational technologies are said to be employed in the school as its teachers attend undergoing qualification development trainings at Nazarbayev Intellectual School in Petropavlovsk city.

The school and Petropavlovsk’s Nazarbayev Intellectual School work together as part of the Auyl metkebi (Rural school) program, aimed at improving the quality of education in rural schools.