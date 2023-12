PETROPAVLOVSK. KAZINFORM The linseed oil plant opened in Petropavlovsk, Kazinform reports.

The plant construction started in 2019, the city Mayor’s press service reports.

Currently 11 people are working at the plant.

the director, Marina Bariyeva, said the plant would expend production and increase its staff in the future.

Notably, the plant also produces technical oil. It is planned to export it to Russia.