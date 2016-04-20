N Kazakhstan plans to establish cargo transportation from Russia, China, EU

PETROPAVLOVSK. KAZINFORM - North Kazakhstan region is planning to establish air cargo transportation from Russia, China and European countries and launch new air routes with the cities in Kazakhstan and Russia.

"North Kazakhstan region is an important transit and transport corridor between Russia and Central Asia," akim (governor) of the region Erik Sultanov said at a press briefing on Wednesday. "We are working to create a transport and logistics center in the city of Petropavlovsk. The center is set to be built by Beijing Construction and Engineering Company and Grand Story Astana LLP. The construction works will begin this year."

Governor Sultanov also promised that the reconstruction of an airport in Petropavlovsk will be finished this year.

"We are planning to establish air cargo transportation from Russia, China and Europe and launch new air routes linking Kazakhstani and Russian cities," he added.