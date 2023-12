PETROPAVLOVSK. KAZINFORM – A man’s lifeless body was discovered on Krepostnaya Street in Petropavlovsk tonight, Kazinform reports.

The local police believe his death was an accident.

The body of the man thought to be in his 40s was sent for forensic examination. He is yet to be identified.

It is believed he fell into a road ditch in the dark by accident. The incident is under investigation.