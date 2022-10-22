N Kazakhstan produces fourth of country’s dairy products

PETROPAVLOVSK. KAZINFORM Governor of North Kazakhstan Kumar Aksakalov revealed that the region produces 25% of the country’s milk products, Kazinform reports.

The Governor believes it is the result of the milk production development program.

«The share of the region will grow year after year. The dairy production will increase from 130,000 to 170,000 tons a year. The region produces 150 types of milk products. For the past four years the region put into service 22 new commercial milk farms. It is a half of the farms built countrywide,» the Governor’s Instagram account reads.

The 23rd opened in the region. The 600-head farm is expected to produce 3,500 tons of milk a year.

He noted that eight new commercial milk farms will be put into operation in the region this year. 17 complexes are being built so far.