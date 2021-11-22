EN
    10:03, 22 November 2021 | GMT +6

    N Kazakhstan records highest daily coronavirus infections

    PETROPAVLOVSK. KAZINFORM North Kazakhstan records highest daily coronavirus cases the countrywide, Kazinform reports.

    Over the past 24 hours the region reported 120 new coronavirus infections. It has been remaining in the high COVID-19 risk ‘red zone’ since October 2.

    6 out of 120 coronavirus cases are asymptomatic.

    The most cases of 76 were detected in Petropavlovsk.

    722 PCR tests for coronavirus were carried out in the region over the last 24 hours so far.

    As of November 22, 258,765 people were administered the 1st shot of the anti-COVID-19 vaccine, while 241,531 were fully vaccinated.


