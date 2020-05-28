EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    10:16, 28 May 2020 | GMT +6

    N Kazakhstan records other imported cases of coronavirus infection

    None
    None
    PETROPAVLOVSK. KAZINFORM - Two more new cases of coronavirus infection have been registered in North Kazakhstan region, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    According to the press service of the Department for Quality Control and Safety of Goods and Services, both cases are imported.

    The first infected was a 32-year-old man, a freight carrier, who arrived on May 27 from the Russia’s city of Omsk.

    The second coronavirus-infected patient is a 41-year-old male who had arrived from the Russia’s Yekaterinburg. The men were placed in quarantine hospital in the town of Mamlyutka. Both men tested positive for coronavirus infection. However, the patients had asymptomatic form of COVID-19. Afterwards they were hospitalized in the infectious ward of the 1st city hospital of Petropavlovsk.

    To date, 51 COVID-19 cases were recorded in the region. Half of all the coronavirus cases are imported.


    Tags:
    North Kazakhstan region Coronavirus
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!