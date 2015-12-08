N Kazakhstan region plans to increase number of ski depots

PETROPAVLOVSK. KAZINFORM - Governor of North Kazakhstan region Erik Sultanov held a sitting of the regional administration in Petropavlovsk. The issues of the work of non-governmental organizations and development of winter sports in the region were considered at the meeting, the press service of the regional administration informs.

Head of the department for physical culture and sport Ruslan Yesenalin informed about development of winter sports in the region.

"Nine winter sports such as speed skiing, speed skating, biathlon, ice hockey, bandy, short-track, orienteering, multisports competition, curling are actively developing in the country. In total, there are 426 different winter sports clubs functioning in the region attended by over seven thousand people. Besides, there are 26 youth sports schools attended by 908 children," R. Yesenalin noted.

It is planned that 372 ice hockey rinks including five indoor ones will be operating in the region during the winter time. Besides, there are 22 operating ski depots in the region.

Erik Sultanov instructed the head of the department for physical culture and sport to consider an opportunity to increase the number of ski depots in the region.