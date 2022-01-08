EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    10:00, 08 January 2022 | GMT +6

    N Kazakhstan region puts up 25 checkpoints

    None
    None
    PETROPAVLOVSK. KAZINFORM – Security has been increased across North Kazakhstan region, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    Local police put up 25 round-the-clock checkpoints to ensure security and order in the region.

    Of 25, 5 checkpoints were unveiled around the city of Petropavlovsk. 20 checkpoints were installed in districts of the region.

    Passage through checkpoints in Petropavlovsk and North Kazakhstan region is limited.

    «All measures taken by law-enforcement agents are aimed at ensuring security and safety of the citizens,» the regional press service said in a statement.

    Recall that the curfew and state of emergency have been introduced in the region and countrywide.


    Tags:
    Kazakhstan North Kazakhstan region 2022 state of emergency
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!