N Kazakhstan region sees 16% drop in overall mortality rate

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – 5.5 billion tenge has been allocated to refit the medical facilities in North Kazakhstan region, Aidarbek Saparov, governor of the region, said, Kazinform correspondent reports.

«The general mortality rate has dropped 16%. Mortality from diseases of the circulatory system has reduced by 12%, strokes by 24%, and TB by 5%. Financing of the health sector has increased by 56%, totaling at 17 billion tenge,» said Saparov.

According to the governor, as part of the national project ‘Modernization of rural health care’ construction of 46 medical facilities is set in the region.

