N Kazakhstan region still in COVID-19 ‘red zone’

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – As of December 4, one region of Kazakhstan is still in the «red zone» on the map of the COVID-19 spread, Kazinform cites the Telegram channel of the Interdepartmental Commission on prevention of the spread of COVID-19.

North Kazakhstan region remains in the «red zone» on the State’s map of the COVID-19 spread.

Nur-Sultan city as well as Akmola, Karaganda, Pavlodar, and Kostanay regions are in the «yellow zone» for COVID-19.

Cities of Almaty and Shymkent as well as Atyrau, Aktobe, Almaty, West Kazakhstan, Turkestan, Zhambyl, Kyzylorda, Mangistau, and East Kazakhstan regions are in the «green zone».

Notably, the country has logged 686 cases of the coronavirus infection in the past 24 hours. 1,122 more Kazakhstanis have made full recoveries from the virus.