N Kazakhstan region to present 8 investment projects at EXPO-2017

PETROPAVLOVSK. KAZINFORM Regional administration discussed organization of visits of region's residents to EXPO-2017, Kazinform correspondent reports citing the press service of the regional administration.

According to the head of business and tourism department Kuralai Zharova, every sixth resident of the region will visit EXPO-2017. In this regard, passenger transport and roads office together with JSC" Passenger transportation" JSC" NC "KTZ" agreed on allocation of additional railway cars for the time of the exhibition.

Travel agencies developed a route for residents of the region and the border regions of Russia such as Kurgan, Omsk, Tyumen which involves tourist sites of North-Kazakhstan region and EXPO-2017 in Astana.

At the Kazakhstan pavillion the region will present 8 investment projects such as windmills of Zenchenko and K, Sergeevskaya HPP, pellets by local private entrepreneur Akhmutdinov, environmentally friendly independent heating system by LLP "Sapro-Nat", biofuel boilers by "Taiynsha Astyk" an high-carbon charcoal by LLP "Uglezhog".