N Kazakhstan reports 141 COVID-19 cases in past 24 hrs

PETROPAVLOVSK. KAZIFORM – North Kazakhstan region has registered 141 fresh COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, Kazinform correspondent reports.

According to the region’s sanitary epidemiological control office, 63 have been reported in Petropavlovsk city. The region’s Aiyrtausk, Taiynzhinsk, and Kyzylzhar districts have posted 19, 13, and 11 daily infections, accordingly. The rest of the districts have logged one to seven cases, expect for Shal akyn district, where there has been no confirmed case of COVID-19.

Of the 141 fresh daily cases, 123 are symptomatic. 136 cases have been detected as a result of tests taken due to epidemiological indications, and one as part of epidemiological control. Four cases are said to be imported.

The region’s laboratories have conducted 1,231 COVID-19 PCR tests in the past 24 hours.

725 people are under treatment for COVID-19 at the infectious diseases hospitals, 372 of whom are on life support, in the region. 43 North Kazakhstan residents are in intensive care units.

As of August 4, the number of residents received the first jab of COVID-19 vaccine stands at 199,458 in the region. 153,984 North Kazakhstan residents are fully vaccinated. The region targets to vaccine 311 thousand people to achieve herd immunity.