N Kazakhstan reports 2 imported cases of COVID-19

PETROPAVLOVSK. KAZINFORM – Two more people have been diagnosed with the coronavirus infection in North Kazakhstan region, Kazinform reports.

Two young men aged 19 and 23 have arrived from the Russian city of Tyumen to North Kazakhstan region. They are cadets of the Tyumen senior service college.

The two men reportedly arrived in Mamlyutskiy district of North Kazakhstan region on May 10. They were tested for COVID-19 upon arrival and isolated at a local in-patient facility. After their tests for the coronavirus infection returned positive, they were taken to a local infectious hospital. Their contacts are to be identified.

Earlier two more imported cases of the coronavirus infection were registered in the region.