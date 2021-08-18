EN
    20:16, 18 August 2021

    N Kazakhstan reports 237 COVID-19 cases in children under 14 in past 2 weeks

    PETROPAVLOVSK. KAZINFORM – 2,224 cases of COVID-19 were posted in North Kazakhstan region in the period from August 4 to 17, 2021, the region’s Chief Medical Officer Asset Zhumatayev said, kazinfrom correspondent reports.

    The most numbers of COVID-19 cases have been reported in persons aged 40 and over in the past two weeks. 237 infections have been reported in children under 14.

    According to Zhumatayev, the region registered 503 cases of the coronavirus infection in June and 2,601 in July. Most increases in COVID-19 cases were reported in the region’s Mamlyutsk, G.Musrepov, Ualikhanovsk, Aiyrtausk, Kyzylzharsk, and Temiryazevsk districts as well as Petropavlovsk city.


