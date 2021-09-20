N Kazakhstan reports 3 imported COVID-19 cases

PETROPAVLOVSK. KAZINFORM 574 patients are staying in the infectious diseases hospitals in North Kazakhstan region as of now, Kazinform reports.

59 of them are in critical condition, the healthcare department reports.

33% of infectious beds of the region are occupied as of now.

One patient died from coronavirus infection yesterday. 72 new cases were recorded in the past 24 hours. Out of which 68 have symptoms of COVID-19.

The most cases of 31 were recorded in the city of Petropavlovsk, the sanitary and epidemiological control department reports. 3 out of 73 cases are imported.

885 PCR tests were conducted in the past 24 hours.