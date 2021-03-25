EN
    08:16, 25 March 2021 | GMT +6

    N Kazakhstan reports 35% drop in COVID-19 cases

    PETROPAVLOVSK. KAZINFORM – The number of COVID-19 cases has dropped by 35% in North Kazakhstan region, Kazinform cites the Telegram channel of the Interdepartmental Commission on prevention of the spread of COVID-19.

    The region has reported 25 fresh COVID-19 cases over the two days of the current week, a 35% drop compared to the same period of the previous week. 92% of the cases were detected through the tests done from epidemiological indications.

    Notably, most COVID-19 cases have been reported in the working population – 34%, retirees – 25%, and unemployed people – 17% throughout the region. 29% of the total infections have been reported in persons over 60, 19% in persons aged 50-59, and 8% in children under 14.


