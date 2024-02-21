N Kazakhstan reports 414 measles cases, more than 40% registered in 2024

North Kazakhstan region reports 414 laboratory-confirmed measles cases, with more than 40% cases recorded since the year beginning, Kazinform News Agency reports.

According to the sanitary and epidemiological control department, more than half of the cases were detected among the teens aged 15 years and older.

119 patients are the residents of Petropavlovsk. Measles is spreading in 12 of the region's 13 districts. The largest number of cases is reported in Akkayin district - 14, Yessil and Ualikhanov districts - nine people each. Seven cases were recorded in Kyzylzhar district.

19,804 people have been vaccinated as part of additional immunization campaign.