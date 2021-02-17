N Kazakhstan reports 85 COVID-19 cases in schoolchildren in February

PETROPAVLOVSK. KAZINFORM – 40 new COVID-19 cases, including 18 asymptomatic ones, have been detected in North Kazakhstan region in the last 24 hours, Kazinform correspondent reports.

According to the press service of the sanitary epidemiological control department of the region, out of 40 fresh daily COVID-19 cases, 12 have been reported in Petropavlovsk city, and the rest in nine districts of the region.

Out of total 11,992 COVID-19 cases reported in the region since last March, 60% were detected among people sought medical assistance, 24% among contacts, and 16% during preventive examinations. Almost 62% of the total COVID-19 cases were symptomatic, and the remaining 38% asymptomatic. Imported cases stood at 392 or 3.4% of the total caseload.

According to the sanitary epidemiological control department, in February, 85 schoolchildren contracted COVID-19 in the region, of whom 67 attended schools and 18 studied remotely. It is said that the infections among schoolchildren are not linked to school visits.

This week the region has reported 77 COVID-19 cases so far, dropping by 40% from 129 cases reported within the two days of the previous week.