N Kazakhstan reports a surge in daily coronavirus cases

PETROPAVLOVSK. KAZINFORM Over the last 24 hours North Kazakhstan recorded 71 new coronavirus cases, Kazinform reports.

It is the highest daily number of coronavirus cases since the beginning of the year. 50 of them have clinical symptoms of the disease, the sanitary and epidemiological control department reports.

The most cases were recorded in Petropavlovsk. Two of them are imported.

As earlier reported, on January 19 the region moved to the ‘red zone’ in terms of spread of coronavirus the countrywide. The region will tighten restrictions since January 21.