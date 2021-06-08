N Kazakhstan reports decrease in COVID-19 cases

PETROPAVLOVSK. KAZINFORM «Over the past week the number of COVID-19 cases in North Kazakhstan dropped by 46%, from 258 to 139 cases,» chief state doctor of the region Asset Zhumatayev said.

He believes the number of cases decreased due to imposed restrictions and vaccination efforts. As of June 8, 77,719 people were administered the 1st dose of the vaccine against COVID-19, 42,638 received the both shots. He urges all to get the vaccine, to protect health. «It is the only way to get to normal,» he stressed.

For the past 24 hours the region confirmed 13 new cases. The most cases were detected in Petropavlovsk. 14,918 cases were recorded in the region as of today, including 2.9% imported cases.

As earlier reported, the vaccination rates in the region are extremely low.