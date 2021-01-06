N Kazakhstan reports over 90% COVID-19 recovery rate

PETROPAVLOVSK. KAZINFORM – North Kazakhstan region has reported 55 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, Kazinform correspondent reports.

According to the press service of the Sanitary Epidemiological Control Department, of 55 fresh COVID-19 cases, 42 have been symptomatic and 13 asymptomatic. Most infections have been reported in Petropavlovsk city and Yessil district – 21 and 15, respectively. Fresh daily COVID-19 cases have also been reported in Kyzylzhar, Mamlyutsk, Taiynshinsk, Ualikhanovsk and Magzhan Zhumabayev districts.

Since March last year North Kazakhstan region has conducted a total of 215,801 COVID-19 PCR tests, including 2,487 over the past day.

The region’s total COVID-19 caseload stands at 8,911, including 5,404 symptomatic and 3,507 asymptomatic. 8,146 COVID-19 patients or over 91% of the total number of people infected with COVID-19 have recovered.