N Kazakhstan reports rise in SARS and flu cases

North Kazakhstan region observes rising cases of SARS and flu, Kazinform News Agency correspondent reports.

According to the press service of the sanitary epidemiological control department, since the start of the epidemiological season, the region has recorded 55,687 SARS cases, a 1.7 times higher than in the previous epidemiological season. 66% of the cases have been reported in children under 14 – over 36.5 thousand cases.

The region saw the first А H3N2 flu last November, with more cases reported in January. Last week, 29 А H3N2 flu cases have been registered.

Most of the flu cases have been recorded in Petropavlovsk city, followed by Kyzylzharsk, M.Zhumabayev, Gabit Mussrepov, Akkaiynskiy, and Temiryazevskiy districts.