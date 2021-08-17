N Kazakhstan rgn administers 1st COVID-19 vaccine jab to over 214 thou residents

PETROPAVLOVSK. KAZINFORM - The number of people vaccinated against COVID-19 with the first jab stands at 214,780 and those received both jabs number 178,378 in North Kazakhstan region, Kazinform correspondent reports.

According to the press service of the sanitary epidemiological control department of North Kazakhstan region, the Russian Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine has been administered to over 177 thousand residents of North Kazakhstan region. Around 25 thousand people have received the Hayat-Vaх anti-coronavirus vaccine in the region. CoronaVac and QazVac vaccines have been given to over 7.8 thousand and 4.8 thousand North Kazakhstan residents, respectively.

The department said that 300 thousand people need to be inoculated to achieve herd immunity in the region.

The epidemiological situation remains tense in North Kazakhstan region, as 160-170 cases are reported daily. The region has posted 161 COVID-19 cases with a positive PCR test result over the past day.

Given the difficult COVID-19 spread situation the vaccination rate has slowed down in the region.

Recall that the vaccination campaign kicked off across Kazakhstan on February 1, 2021. Kazakhstani healthcare workers were the first in line to get the vaccine against the coronavirus infection. Overall vaccination started on April 2, 2021. Citizens of Kazakhstan eligible for vaccination and willing to vaccinate can choose from a number of anti-COVID vaccines, including the homegrown QazVac vaccine.